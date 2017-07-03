Bellerin joins Sterling in fire fund donation

Hector Bellerin joined fellow Premier League star Raheem Sterling in making a sizeable donation to the victims and their families of the deadly Grenfell Tower fire, it was reported on Monday.

At least 80 people were killed in the blaze that consumed the tower block in west London on June 14, with the cladding blamed for spreading the fire throughout the 24-floor block.

Arsenal defender Bellerin has given £19,050 (21,700 euros, $24,700) to the fund having pledged to offer £50 for every minute he played for Spain at the recent European Under-21 championships in Poland.

The 22-year-old played 381 minutes during Spain’s successful campaign which saw them fall at the final hurdle, losing 1-0 to Germany last Friday.

His donation will go to the British Red Cross.

“I promised to donate £50 for every minute I played at #U21Euro. I will be donating to @BritishRedCross. Please support in any way you can,” tweeted Bellerin.

Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling, who began his football career at QPR, a mile from the tower, also made what has been termed a ‘substantial donation’ to those affected.

“This is a deep and sad situation, one that’s close to my heart and hard to swallow,” he told the BBC the day after the tragedy.

“I would like to help in the best way I can. It is only a small step, but small steps lead to big changes if we all come together.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

