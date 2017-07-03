Pages Navigation Menu

Bello New York hospital shooter abandoned last job – Dr Omotosho

More facts have emerged about Dr Michael Henry Bello, the gunman who shot seven people at the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Centre, New York on Friday, and identified as a Nigerian. Dr Bola Omotosho, the Community Board Chair for The Bronx 5, New York, told the Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Bello hailed…

