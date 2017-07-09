Benin league resumes after two-year break

Top-flight football resumed in tiny West African nation Benin Saturday after a two-year absence due to power struggles between officials.

Among those who attended a league fixture involving Atlantic Sharks and US Seme-Krake were state president Patrice Talon and CAF boss Ahmad Ahmad from Madagascar.

Disagreements between officials caused the suspension of the national championship in 2015 and a stop-gap league was staged last year without a formal winner.

The 2017-2018 championship will consist of 19 clubs, divided into two mini-leagues, who will share the goal of succeeding the last champions, Buffles Borgou.

International broadcasters LC2 International Afnex are assisting in organising the championship.

Benin clubs consistently struggle in CAF competitions with none reaching the group stage of the Champions League or the second-tier Confederation Cup.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

