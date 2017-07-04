Benue 2019: Abba Moro still in pain I became his governor – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has fired back at his kinsman and former Minister of Interior, Patrick Abba Moro for saying he (Ortom) does not deserve a second term. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart had described Ortom’s utterance about second term as an affront to the sensibilities of the citizenry in Benue State. […]

Benue 2019: Abba Moro still in pain I became his governor – Ortom

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

