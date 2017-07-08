Pages Navigation Menu

Benue Link bus crushes Okada man to death (PHOTOS)

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The federal road linking Abuja and Benue through Nasarawa State was blocked this morning for several hours as a bus belonging to Benue Links crushed a motorcyclist to death in Wowyen. According to eye witness, the driver while trying to overtake another car veered off the road and crushed the okada rider to death on […]

