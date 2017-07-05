Bernie Eccelstone’s Son-In-Law Records Video Message, Calls Him An Evil Dwarf And A Used Car Salesman

What’s worse, being called a c*nt or being called an evil dwarf?

Last week we showed you James Stunt, the son-in-law of billionaire Bernie Ecclestone, going rogue at the first court appearance in what might be the divorce of the century (HERE).

Now he has gone one better, donning a bathrobe and recording a sharp-tongued attack on Ecclestone.

A quick summary via NewsAU:

Bernie Ecclestone has been branded an “evil dwarf” by his son-in-law…he slammed 86-year-old Bernie as a “filthy second-hand car dealer”. He was filmed in his dressing gown at London’s £3,000-a-night (R51 000-a-night) Jumeirah Carlton Tower hotel, where he is staying after a judge ordered him out of the family home in Chelsea. In the clip Stunt described the Ecclestones as a “mixture of the Kardashians and the Mansons family”…

The video was posted after Bernie told the Mail on Sunday Stunt once threatened to “blow [Petra’s] head off” during a shocking row and claims that Stunt is “impressed” by gangsters and Mafia bosses. “He’s impressed with those sort of people — I think he watches all those gangster films and had a big respect for them,” Bernie said. “People have said to me, ‘He thinks he’s John Gotti’.”

Bernie’s a doos and so is this guy – case closed.

Are you ready to watch the douchiest thing you’ll see this month? Listen to this guy go, and you can skip ahead to any moment for a lesson in ‘first world problems’.

The monster couldn’t even film it horizontally.

Meanwhile over in Syria…

[source:newsau]

