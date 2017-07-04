Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Between Wizkid And Nicki Minaj On Instagram!

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

On Sunday, 2nd of June, Wizkid performed at his sold-out concert in Washington DC, and it was a mega success. The excited starboy took to Instagram to celebrate the success of the concert, He shared a photo and he captioned it; “Thank u DC! That was emotional!! Brussels I’m on the way…wireless see u after …

The post Between Wizkid And Nicki Minaj On Instagram! appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.