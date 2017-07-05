Beware of fake tax collectors – Oyo warns residents

Oyo State Government has cautioned property owners in state to beware of fraudulent individuals and groups parading themselves as government tax collectors. It said such persons were extorting money illegally from unsuspecting residents of the state. It, however, assured that adequate measures were being taken to checkmate this worrisome activity saying the days of the […]

Beware of fake tax collectors – Oyo warns residents

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

