Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Beware of fake tax collectors – Oyo warns residents

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Oyo State Government has cautioned property owners in state to beware of fraudulent individuals and groups parading themselves as government tax collectors. It said such persons were extorting money illegally from unsuspecting residents of the state. It, however, assured that adequate measures were being taken to checkmate this worrisome activity saying the days of the […]

Beware of fake tax collectors – Oyo warns residents

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.