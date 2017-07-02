Beyonce and Jay-Z Copyright ‘Rumi Carter’ and ‘Sir Carter’, Blocking Other Possible Users

Beyonce and Jay-Z appear to have revealed the names of their newborn twins as Rumi and Sir.

Sky News reports that the pop star and rapper, real name Shawn Carter, have filed to US authorities to copyright ‘Rumi Carter’ and ‘Sir Carter’ to ensure no one else can profit from the names.

The claims were submitted from an identical California address to an earlier application for the name of the couple’s five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Jay-Z and Beyonce have not commented on the twins’ names or even confirmed their birth, but Beyonce’s father acknowledged the arrivals with a post on Twitter last month.

The name Rumi appears to allude to a 13th century Persian poet of the same name – a writer of the Sufi spiritual tradition with verses that celebrate love, joy and tolerance.

On Friday, Jay-Z released his new album 4:44, in which he refers to Persian poetry on the track Marcy Me.

He raps: “Sufi to the goofies/I could probably speak Farsi.”