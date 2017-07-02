Pages Navigation Menu

Beyonce and Jay-Z Copyright ‘Rumi Carter’ and ‘Sir Carter’, Blocking Other Possible Users

Beyonce and Jay-Z appear to have revealed the names of their newborn twins as Rumi and Sir.

Sky News reports that the pop star and rapper, real name Shawn Carter, have filed to US authorities to copyright ‘Rumi Carter’ and ‘Sir Carter’ to ensure no one else can profit from the names.

The claims were submitted from an identical California address to an earlier application for the name of the couple’s five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Jay-Z and Beyonce have not commented on the twins’ names or even confirmed their birth, but Beyonce’s father acknowledged the arrivals with a post on Twitter last month.

The name Rumi appears to allude to a 13th century Persian poet of the same name – a writer of the Sufi spiritual tradition with verses that celebrate love, joy and tolerance.

On Friday, Jay-Z released his new album 4:44, in which he refers to Persian poetry on the track Marcy Me.

He raps: “Sufi to the goofies/I could probably speak Farsi.”

Other lyrics on the album appear to confirm the rapper cheated on his wife – a rumour which has surrounded the couple for several years.

In one song Jay-Z makes an emotional apology, while in another he confesses to having “cut off my nose” to “spite my face”.

Meanwhile, in Kill Jay Z the rapper sings: “You almost went Eric Benet, let the baddest girl in the world get away.”

The lyric likely references the R&B singer who was famously unfaithful to actress Halle Berry.

