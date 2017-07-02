Pages Navigation Menu

Beyoncé And JAY-Z’s Finally Reveal The Names Of Their Twins [See Here]

Posted on Jul 2, 2017

Proud parents to newborn twins, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have revealed their names – and they will be called, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter , joining Blue Ivy Carter , their first 5-year-old daughter. According to TMZ , the superstar parents run a company that owns they trademarks to their names and said company just filed legal documents …

