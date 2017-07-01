Beyoncé And JAY-Z’s Finally Reveal The Names Of Their Twins [See Here]

Proud parents to newborn twins, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have revealed their names – and they will be called, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter , joining Blue Ivy Carter , their first 5-year-old daughter. According to TMZ , the superstar parents run a company that owns they trademarks to their names and said company just filed legal documents …

The post Beyoncé And JAY-Z’s Finally Reveal The Names Of Their Twins [See Here] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

