Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra agitators are enemies of Nigeria; restructuring a political deceit – Gov Bello

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has described those behind the agitation for the break up and restructuring of the country as real enemies of the country. The governor stated this yesterday in Lokoja during a meeting with leaders of the organised labour in the state. He called on Nigerians to disregard calls for […]

Biafra agitators are enemies of Nigeria; restructuring a political deceit – Gov Bello

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.