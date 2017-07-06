Biafra agitators are enemies of Nigeria; restructuring a political deceit – Gov Bello

The governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has described those behind the agitation for the break up and restructuring of the country as real enemies of the country. The governor stated this yesterday in Lokoja during a meeting with leaders of the organised labour in the state. He called on Nigerians to disregard calls for […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

