Biafra: Anambra Election Must Hold, No Group Can Stop It – Police Warns IPOB

Anambra State Police Commissioner, Garba Umar, on Saturday said the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) cannot stop the governorship election in the state.

Umar warned that the police would do whatever it takes, to ensure there is a peaceful election in the state.

“The election has been fixed by relevant federal government agency. Nobody can stop it. We have the capacity to provide a peaceful atmosphere in Anambra State for that election.

“I have not heard from IPOB that it would stop the election, apart from what was published in the media. But that is for the media.

“Nobody or group can issue such threat and succeed, because we have all it will take to subdue such threat. No group can do that. The people of the state have the right to have periodic elections to choose their leaders; nobody or groupcan stop them from exercising such right. We can’t allow it. It’s no done.

“We are fully on the ground and we can suppress such threats,” he said.

