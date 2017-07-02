Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: Arrest ’emissary’ claiming I sent him to Nnamdi Kanu – Obong of Calabar tells Police

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

The Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V, has dissociated the palace and people of Efik kingdom from the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and his agitation. The monarch also called on the Police to arrest the man who recently visited Kanu, claiming to be his ’emissary’. This […]

Biafra: Arrest ’emissary’ claiming I sent him to Nnamdi Kanu – Obong of Calabar tells Police

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.