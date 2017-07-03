Biafra: Buhari Also Disobeyed Court Orders – Nnamdi Kanu Speaks, Says No Movement On November 18

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has given reason why he is breaching his bail conditions fearlessly.

Kanu, speaking in a video interview with some journalists, also cleared the air on his stand over Anambra governorship election billed for November, and his call for Igbos not to worship in churches owned by Yoruba pastors.

Kanu said he was flouting his bail conditions because Buhari had not been held to account first for flouting all the court orders to free him, free El-Zakzaky, Igbo musician Bight Chimezie and others who are still being detained by the Department of State Services, DSS.

Asked if he has backed down on his earlier comment that Igbos should not worship in churches owned by Yorubas, Kanu said, “Yes, because they (Yoruba people) have changed.”

He also maintained that IPOB members in Anambra will not participate in the coming governorship election.

When asked if such order will not result to bloodshed or violence, he explained, “How can there be bloodshed when you seat in your house and enjoying Ofe nsala on 18th of November 2017, how is that possible?”

“There’ll be no movement, no cats no dogs no chickens outside. There’ll be nothing”, he added.

On his alleged breech of bail conditions, Kanu said, “Where were they when Buhari breeched court order upon court upon court order to release me?

“Why didn’t anybody go to Buhari in Daura or Aso Rock to ask him why he failed to obey court orders to set me free, to release Dasuki, El-Zakzaky and others?”

