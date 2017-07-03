Biafra: Buhari’s aide, Onochie mocks Nnamdi Kanu over referendum
Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has mocked those calling for referendum, saying Nigerians are ready and “we all know the result.” Onochie’s call is coming at a time when the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu and several others have been calling on the Federal […]
