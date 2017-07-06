Biafra: ECA ”tears Obasanjo apart” for asking Nigerians to stop Nnamdi Kanu

The Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA) has replied former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his statement that Nigerians should stop the agitation for Biafra as it would lead to a coup d’état.‎ Obasanjo, while at the International Conference Centre, Abuja during the launch of the biography of late Brigadier Zakariya Maimalari on Tuesday, said Nigerians must do […]

Biafra: ECA ”tears Obasanjo apart” for asking Nigerians to stop Nnamdi Kanu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

