Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: ECA ”tears Obasanjo apart” for asking Nigerians to stop Nnamdi Kanu

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA) has replied former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his statement that Nigerians should stop the agitation for Biafra as it would lead to a coup d’état.‎ Obasanjo, while at the International Conference Centre, Abuja during the launch of the biography of late Brigadier Zakariya Maimalari on Tuesday, said Nigerians must do […]

Biafra: ECA ”tears Obasanjo apart” for asking Nigerians to stop Nnamdi Kanu

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.