Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: Fight military or keep quiet – Oyebode dares Nnamdi Kanu

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Akin Oyebode, Professor of International law and jurisprudence, has warned Igbo leaders to call Nnamdi Kanu to order over his agitation for Biafra. The don, who insisted that independence must be fought for and won, dared Nnamdi Kanu to confront the Nigerian military first, “then there’s question of recognition”. He was reacting to demand by […]

Biafra: Fight military or keep quiet – Oyebode dares Nnamdi Kanu

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.