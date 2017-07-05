Biafra: How Nnamdi Kanu campaigned against Nigeria’s disintegration in 2012 [VIDEO]

A video showing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in 2012 campaigning against the disintegration of Nigeria has surfaced on social media. Kanu, alongside several UK-based Nigerians, staged a peaceful protest against the separation of Nigeria, where he condemned terrorism and their sponsors who were determined to “tear Nigeria apart”. […]

