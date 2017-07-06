Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: How Obasanjo is plotting to assassinate Nnamdi Kanu, overthrow Buhari – IPOB

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Thursday alleged that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is plotting to assassinate its leader, Nnamdi Kanu through military coup. He said the coup will also overthrow the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government. IPOB claimed that Obasanjo plots to use the military to create coup that will lead to the assassination […]

Biafra: How Obasanjo is plotting to assassinate Nnamdi Kanu, overthrow Buhari – IPOB

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.