Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: My death will bring Igbo freedom faster – Nnamdi Kanu

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has declared that it was better he died fighting for the actualization of Biafra. Kanu also alleged that the government was using the media to spread false information about him and his agitation for Biafra. In an interview with SarahaReporters, Kanu revealed that the people […]

Biafra: My death will bring Igbo freedom faster – Nnamdi Kanu

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.