Biafra Nation Covers 10 States Including Edo, Benue & Kogi State – IPOB Insists

THE Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has stated that the Biafra Nation covers 10 states in Nigeria including Edo, Benue & Kogi State.

The group said this in a statement signed by Comrade Emma Powerful, Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, in response to the meeting of South Eastern leaders in Enugu, weekend.

Part of the statement Reads…“On the contrary, the nation of Biafra covers 10 states that were carved out of the old Eastern and Midwestern regions with the addition of Biafra communities in Edo, Benue, and Kogi states.”

For these reasons, IPOB urged Biafrans to ignore the communiqué issued by the leaders on the basis that they are not qualified to speak for Biafra, saying that at the end, it is the people that will decide what they want.

Still carpeting Ohanaeze and the governors of the South East states, IPOB said, “In the said communiqué, Ohanaeze and the lame duck governors affirmed their support for a united Nigeria, a British-created contraption.

“They craved for an egalitarian and a Utopian society within the context of social and ethno-religious equity in Nigeria but they forgot that Nigeria is a ranking member of the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC), which contradicts section 10 of the Abdulsalami Abubakar-written fraudulent constitution of Nigeria.”

They described the communiqué issued at the end of the Ohanaeze meeting as “shameful, disgraceful and cowardly. “

The post Biafra Nation Covers 10 States Including Edo, Benue & Kogi State – IPOB Insists appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

