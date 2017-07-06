Biafra: New Group Re-emerges, Vows To Make Nigeria One

Southern Senators Forum, SSF, has taken its stand in the ongoing agitations for secession across the country.

The senate group that has been in oblivion re-emerged yesterday.

There have been several agitations going on in Nigeria, especially by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, for actualisation of Biafra.

SSF activity was last noticed during the tenure of Ken Nnamani as President of the Senate, with Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as the then chairman.

Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, announced the revival of the forum after its meeting at the National Assembly Complex, saying that it was inevitable that the group re-emerged and existed.

He said, “We must ensure that we take decisions that will enable us get closer to our people as we provide a shoulder they can lean on.

“We are alive to our responsibilities. It is not just to pass Bills. We will take on topical issues that will alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians like security and creation of employment.

Southern Senators’ Forum re-emerges, takes stand on agitations for separation

“We will make Nigeria one,” Akpabio said.

Speaking further, Akpabio noted that there had always been the Northern Senators’ Forum, while the Southern Senators’ Forum just re-emerged in the 8 Senate.

He added, “When they take decisions from the North, we will also take decisions from the South and from there, we will have a united voice in order to consolidate on the unity of the country.”

The Minority leader disclosed that Sen. Hope Uzodinma (PDP-Imo) was Chairman of the forum, with Lanre Tejuosho as Vice Chairman.

Other members in the executive committee of the group are Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa (PDP-Abia), Publicity Secretary; Sen. Duro Fasheyi is the Auditor.

The only female member of the committee, Sen. Stella Oduah (PDP-Anambra), is the Welfare Officer.

Chairman of the group, Uzodinma, pointed out that the Southern Senators’ caucus would play vital role in strengthening the unity of Nigeria “going by the recent agitation by various sectional groups across the country.’’

The post Biafra: New Group Re-emerges, Vows To Make Nigeria One appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

