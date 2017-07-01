Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu has no right to order Igbos about – Igbo group in South Africa – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jul 1, 2017


Daily Post Nigeria

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu has no right to order Igbos about – Igbo group in South Africa
Daily Post Nigeria
Apex Igbo social cultural group Ohaneze Ndigbo in South Africa has insisted that leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has no right to speak for the entire Igbo people. This was said by the founder of Ohaneze in South Africa
