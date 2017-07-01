Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu has no right to order Igbos about – Igbo group in South Africa – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu has no right to order Igbos about – Igbo group in South Africa
Apex Igbo social cultural group Ohaneze Ndigbo in South Africa has insisted that leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has no right to speak for the entire Igbo people. This was said by the founder of Ohaneze in South Africa …
