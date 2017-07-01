Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu has no right to order Igbos about – Igbo group in South Africa

Apex Igbo social cultural group Ohaneze Ndigbo in South Africa has insisted that leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has no right to speak for the entire Igbo people. This was said by the founder of Ohaneze in South Africa, Chief Jonas Udeji, who noted that the stance of its national […]

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu has no right to order Igbos about – Igbo group in South Africa

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

