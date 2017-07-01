Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu has no right to order Igbos about – Igbo group in South Africa

Apex Igbo social cultural group Ohaneze Ndigbo in South Africa has insisted that leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has no right to speak for the entire Igbo people. This was said by the founder of Ohaneze in South Africa, Chief Jonas Udeji, who noted that the stance of its national […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

