Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu is a ‘nonentity’ – OPC

Posted on Jul 21, 2017 in News | 1 comment

The Reformed Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, has described leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu as a “nonentity” for berating former President Olusegun Obasanjo and a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu. In a statement by the National President, Dare Adesope, the group warned that it will no […]

Olalekan Ajiboye OYEWOLE
Olalekan Ajiboye OYEWOLE
THE leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu who spoke on Wednesday, July 19, said while he was in detention, he was offered bribes from the federal governments of Nigeria to drop the Biafra agitation but he refused. http://dailypost.ng/2017/07/21/biafra-nnamdi-kanu-nonentity-opc/ The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has shown great strength of character when he(Kanu) refused to accept the bribes from the federal governments of Nigeria. This collection of indigenous Biafra peoples, and the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kani is saved from Nigeria nonentity by the stature of the unarmed non-violent Biafra agitators. The Reformed… Read more »
21/07/2017 2:10 pm
