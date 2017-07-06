Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu is a young man seeking relevance – Okorocha

The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has dismissed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu as a young man seeking relevance. Okorocha said the IPOB leader’s activities had been over blown by the media, thereby making him relevant. The governor spoke while fielding questions form correspondents at the government house in […]

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu is a young man seeking relevance – Okorocha

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

