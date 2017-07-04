Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu is Ojukwu, Azikiwe, Nzeogwu put together – Fani-Kayode

Posted on Jul 4, 2017

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has described the leader of the Indigenous People People of Biafra, IPOB, as a tripartite of ex-warlord, Odumegu Ojukwu, ex-President, Nnamdi Azikiwe and coup plotter, Kaduna Nzeogwu. Fani-Kayode made the assertion while commending the IPOB leader for the continued struggle towards the actualization of Biafra. The Peoples Democratic Party, […]

