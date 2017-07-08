Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu must not go unpunished – Arewa Youth president, Shettima
President of the Arewa Youth Coalition, Yarima Shettima, has said that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, must be punished. Shettima, in an interview with Tribune, stated that Kanu is someone “who has terrorised the country”. “We will go as far to ensure that we take him to the international court […]
