Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu needs change of mentality – Obasanjo

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has restated that those agitating for the breakup of Nigeria are wrong. Obasanjo, who made the remark while condemning those calling for the break up of the country, noting that the problem of the country was not in its structure, but in the ‘mentality’ of its citizens. Speaking in Lagos, […]

