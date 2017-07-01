Biafra: Police warns IPOB members ahead of Anambra elections

Anambra State Police Commissioner, Garba Umar, on Saturday said the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) cannot stop the governorship election in the state. Umar warned that the police would do whatever it takes, to ensure there is a peaceful election in the state. “The election has been fixed by relevant federal government agency. Nobody can […]

Biafra: Police warns IPOB members ahead of Anambra elections

