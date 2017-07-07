Biafra: Thousands Of People Shouting ”No Election” Welcomes Nnamdi Kanu In Onitsha (VIDEO)

Video shows mammoth crowd welcome Overall leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Anambra on Friday.

This event which held at Learning Field Omagba Phase 2, Onitsha had an innumerable number of Biafrans who chanted different songs, to support their Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and also to pass a message that “No Election” will be held in Anambra state.

Watch Video.

