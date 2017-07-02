Biafra: Uwazuruike Brought Nnamdi Kanu Up To Be In The Radio House, He Will Calm The Agitations – Al-mustapha

Former Chief Security Officer to late military Head of States, Gen. Sani Abacha,Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, has stated MASSOB leader, Ralph Uwazuruike will calm down Biafra agitations because.

He noted that Arewa youths should have addressed the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB or their leader, Nnamdi kanu, instead of asking the entire Igbo to leave the north.

He, however, maintained that through the leader of Biafra Independent Movement, BIM, Ralph Uwazuruike, they will calm the agitations in the Southeast.

Al-Mustapha alleged that people that want to cause tension in the country are behind Kanu.

According to him, “Any call that would separate Nigeria is unacceptable. I have been playing a leading role right from the onset, before it even got to this level.

“We have been criss-crossing the North and the South-East, and to all parties concerned, mediating for peace.

“I was recently in Owerri to sign a peace accord with appropriate associations as well as in the North. We are on top of these agitations but my understanding of it all, is that people are investing in these problems to promote themselves.

“If Arewa youths had addressed IPOB as a group or the leader Nnamdi Kanu as an individual, it would have been a fair share, but addressing millions of Igbos that reside in the North is not acceptable by our Constitution.

“We have spoken to the Northern Leaders Forum as well as Ralph Nwazuruike because Nnamdi Kanu was the boy he brought him up to be in the Radio House in London.

““People that want to create tension in Nigeria are behind Kanu, so he became what he is today as a result of that.

“However, what he is conveying may not necessarily be his agenda but those investing in the tension to separate us as a nation.

“But our security agencies are doing a lot to track them and they have the initiative of what is going on. All I am after is creation of a platform that is sincere and caters for indigent Nigerians.”

