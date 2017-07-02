Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: We are for Nigeria – South East governors, leaders, Ohanaeze, others

Posted on Jul 2, 2017

South East governors, leaders and other stakeholders have opposed Biafra agitation and reiterated their commitment to a united Nigeria. The leaders also backed the call for full restructuring of the country on the platform of fairness and equity. Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, Dave Umahi, announced in the early hours of Sunday in […]

