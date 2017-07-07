Biafra: We Should See Nigeria In View Of 100 Years..Beyond This Period – Okorocha

Imo State Governor and the Chairman, All Progressives Peoples (APC) Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha in an interactive session with members of State House Press Corps, noted that the neglect of the youths was responsible for the agitation in the South -East. According to him, the youths are frustrated and are using agitation to vent their anger.

He also accuses Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose of deliberately heating up the polity with his allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari was on life support.

Excerpts..

What do you make of the recent consultations by Acting President Osinbajo over the eviction threats by Arewa youths and the secession threat by IPOB?

Well, we have all agreed that Nigeria remains a united and indissoluble country. But we must never take this unity of Nigeria for granted. We are better off as a bigger nation, we are better off as one nation. We are going through problems but these problems are not insurmountable. We cannot afford to divide ourselves now; it will be an ill wind that will blow no one any good.

So I support that, the governors’ forum support that, the APC governors support the unity of this country. We have deliberated on it and we are all proud of ourselves, none of us has spoken otherwise asking for division of this country, so Nigeria still remains united.

But one point is clear that we owe our youths, this generation and the future generation a duty of care and we must bequeath to them a legacy of unity and not a legacy of division. We may have made mistakes as a nation but let us begin to correct it. What is important nowis not about us but our children and their children’s children. So we should see Nigeria beyond this period and see Nigeria in view of 100 years to come only then will we appreciate the effort and amount of work before us that we must do to get things right and prepare the future for our children.

The post Biafra: We Should See Nigeria In View Of 100 Years..Beyond This Period – Okorocha appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

