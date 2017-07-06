Biafra: Why I have always supported Nnamdi Kanu – Charlyboy

Charlyboy, born Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa has given reason he advocated for the release of leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu. During Nnamdi Kanu’s trial, Charlyboy visited him in court and also visited him after his release from prison. In a post he shared via his Facebook page, he maintained that he stand […]

Biafra: Why I have always supported Nnamdi Kanu – Charlyboy

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

