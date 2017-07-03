Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: Why Igbos obey my orders – Nnamdi Kanu

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi kanu, has recounted how he was called by God to free the Igbo people from captivity. Nnamdi Kanu said he did not start the journey by himself, but called by God to begin the movement that would eventually see the Igbos separate from Nigeria, adding […]

Biafra: Why Igbos obey my orders – Nnamdi Kanu

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.