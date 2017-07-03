Biafra: Why Igbos obey my orders – Nnamdi Kanu
Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi kanu, has recounted how he was called by God to free the Igbo people from captivity. Nnamdi Kanu said he did not start the journey by himself, but called by God to begin the movement that would eventually see the Igbos separate from Nigeria, adding […]
Biafra: Why Igbos obey my orders – Nnamdi Kanu
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!