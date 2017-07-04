Biafra: Why Nigerians must stop Nnamdi Kanu – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that Nigerians must do everything possible to stop the agitation for Biafra led by Nnamdi Kanu. He stressed that failure to do so could lead to a repeat of the 1966 coup and the events that led to unprecedented bloodshed in the country. He said this at the International […]

Biafra: Why Nigerians must stop Nnamdi Kanu – Obasanjo

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

