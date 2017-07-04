Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Why Nigerians must stop Nnamdi Kanu – Obasanjo

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that Nigerians must do everything possible to stop the agitation for Biafra led by Nnamdi Kanu. He stressed that failure to do so could lead to a repeat of the 1966 coup and the events that led to unprecedented bloodshed in the country. He said this at the International […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

