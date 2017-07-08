Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: Why North will never allow Igbos breakout from Nigeria – Paul Unongo

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

A Second Republic Minister, Dr. Paul Unongo, has told those agitating for another country from the federal republic of Nigeria to think something else. He said the North will never allow Biafra break out of Nigeria, insisting that the people calling for secession never saw the civil war. Unongo said this while fielding questions from […]

Biafra: Why North will never allow Igbos breakout from Nigeria – Paul Unongo

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.