Biafra: Why Obasanjo Will Die – Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on Thursday, July 6, said former President Olusegun Obasanjo will die, for condemning the Biafra agitation.

Kanu stated this in reaction to Obasanjo’s comment that Nigerians must do everything possible to stop the agitation for Biafra led by Kanu.

In a video obtained posted by a Facebook user, Somto Okonkwo, Kanu said he and the people are indestructible and no man can stop Biafra from coming.

He said that the former president was going to die for speaking those words so that they will know how powerful the people of Biafra are.

The post Biafra: Why Obasanjo Will Die – Nnamdi Kanu appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

