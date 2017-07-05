Biafra: Young Nigerians Renew Calls For Independence – Aljazeera (VIDEO)

The long struggle for pro-independence groups to separate Biafra from Nigeria is gathering pace, 50 years after a brutal civil war over a successionist rebellion.

Now, it’s mainly young activists from southeastern Nigeria, also known as Igboland, that are demanding separation.

Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from their heartland in Umuahia in southeast Nigeria.

