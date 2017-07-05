Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Young Nigerians Renew Calls For Independence – Aljazeera (VIDEO)

Posted on Jul 5, 2017

The long struggle for pro-independence groups to separate Biafra from Nigeria is gathering pace, 50 years after a brutal civil war over a successionist rebellion.

Now, it’s mainly young activists from southeastern Nigeria, also known as Igboland, that are demanding separation.

Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from their heartland in Umuahia in southeast Nigeria.

