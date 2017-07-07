Big Brother Naija 2017 ex- housemates reunite for a movie premiere (Photos)

Former Big brother Naija housemates, Cocoice, ThinTallTony, Kemen, Soma, Miyonsea Bassey and Ese all stepped out to show support to Bisola on her new movie, Picture Perfect. Bisola Aiyeola looked flawless and glamorous as ever to the premiere in a black dress with feather details. More photos below…

