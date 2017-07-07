Big Congratulations to the Winners of Dettol #IhaveEvenTone Challenge So Far! Participate Now & Get Winning Too

The Dettol #Ihaveeventone2 Challenge commenced on May 15th, 2017. We are pleased to announce the winners in the #Ihaveeventone2 Challenge so far – Confydence Zephyr, Prisca Okwara, Ameera Kareem, Omolara Atoyebi, Ngozi Opara and Shirl Ayamba a Big Congratulations, to all of them! They generated the highest likes during the past weeks; bagging amazing gifts […]

The post Big Congratulations to the Winners of Dettol #IhaveEvenTone Challenge So Far! Participate Now & Get Winning Too appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

