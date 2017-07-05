Big Oil is backing Qatar’s ambitious natural gas expansion – CNBC
|
CNBC
|
Big Oil is backing Qatar's ambitious natural gas expansion
CNBC
The CEOs of ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and France's Total all met the emirin Qatar before it announced a plan on Tuesday to raise output of liquefied natural gas by 30 percent. Company and industry sources told Reuters that the CEOs had expressed …
The Latest: UN chief sends envoy to Gulf amid Qatar crisis
Barcelona's Alba lends voice to Gulf crisis
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!