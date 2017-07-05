Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Big Oil is backing Qatar’s ambitious natural gas expansion – CNBC

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CNBC

Big Oil is backing Qatar's ambitious natural gas expansion
CNBC
The CEOs of ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and France's Total all met the emirin Qatar before it announced a plan on Tuesday to raise output of liquefied natural gas by 30 percent. Company and industry sources told Reuters that the CEOs had expressed …
The Latest: UN chief sends envoy to Gulf amid Qatar crisisWTOP
Barcelona's Alba lends voice to Gulf crisisVanguard

all 203 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.