Biggest Grassroot Soccer Tournament And Entertainment Event In Oyo State – What Is Shina Peller Up To ?

A massive number of people gathered at the House of Chiefs, Oyo State House of Assembly complex, Ibadan as Shina Peller, the Chairman of Aquila Group of Companies alongside the Oyo State Commissioner of Works, Information and Youth and Sports, representatives of the State FA and State Governor to address the state on the much highly anticipated Peller Unity Cup.

A courtesy visit tour of Chief Shina Peller to various ministries in the state secretariat kick started the program as he discussed the progress of the state with major stakeholders.

Chief Shina Peller treated various questions thrown at him by the press and indigenes with poise, competence and composure; with major emphasis on his true and honest and non-political intentions of bringing development to the youths of the state using the 20 year remembrance of his late Father, Professor Moshood Abiola Peller to commence his series of state projects. He also expressed his willingness to support participants after the football tournament.

Observers, indigenes, guests and members of the press were treated to delicious refreshments and entertainment of good music and a unique ball jogging exercise amidst presentation of the free sport kits and winner’s cup by Chief Peller to the Commissioners present and representatives of the Government. A gesture which officially kick started the project.

Also present were the 10 LGA youth representatives of the Oke-Ogun district, and participating footballers who showed their support and pleasures with the organisers of the project. He congratulated them on their willingness to participate and promised them a great and wonderful tournament. He also highlighted the willingness of major powerhouses such as Pagepedia, NairaBet amongst others to sponsor the project.

Chief Shina Peller expressed his gratitude to the Oyo State Government and all present as he left the venue, interacting and engaging with the local indigenes

