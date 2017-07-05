Pages Navigation Menu

Bill Gates Advises EU To Stop Migrant Influx

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Bill Gates has warned that European leaders risk deepening the migrant crisis by being too generous to those arriving on the continent. The Microsoft founder said countries such as Germany will not be able to handle the ‘huge’ numbers of migrants waiting to leave Africa and find a better life overseas, rt.com reports. Instead, the…

