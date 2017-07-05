Bill Gates Advises EU To Stop Migrant Influx

Bill Gates has warned that European leaders risk deepening the migrant crisis by being too generous to those arriving on the continent. The Microsoft founder said countries such as Germany will not be able to handle the ‘huge’ numbers of migrants waiting to leave Africa and find a better life overseas, rt.com reports. Instead, the…

The post Bill Gates Advises EU To Stop Migrant Influx appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

