Billionaire kidnapper: Evans’ arrest has reduced kidnapping – Police

The police have said the rate of kidnapping has reduced since they apprehended kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans. Police spokesman, Moshood Jimoh, also disclosed that the International Police (Interpol) was investigating Evans’ activities. He said: “When we paraded him (Evans) in Lagos, I told the public that the arrest of Evans marked […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

