Billionaire kidnapper: I didn’t ask any lawyer to sue police – Evans

Billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeje Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, on Sunday said he did not ask any lawyer to sue the police in a bid to secure his release. Evans made the disclosure in an interview with Channels Television. Evans claimed that the lawsuit by a Lagos lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje against the police were an attempt […]

Billionaire kidnapper: I didn’t ask any lawyer to sue police – Evans

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

