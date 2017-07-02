Pages Navigation Menu

Billionaire kidnapper: I didn’t ask any lawyer to sue police – Evans

Posted on Jul 2, 2017

Billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeje Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, on Sunday said he did not ask any lawyer to sue the police in a bid to secure his release. Evans made the disclosure in an interview with Channels Television. Evans claimed that the lawsuit by a Lagos lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje against the police were an attempt […]

