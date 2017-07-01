Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Billionaire son Paddy Adenuga discloses the kind of woman he can never be with – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Billionaire son Paddy Adenuga discloses the kind of woman he can never be with
NAIJ.COM
Nigerian billionaire Mike Adenuga's popular son Paddy Adenuga has revealed the kind of woman he cannot stand. This is coming on the heels of calls for him to find a woman to settle down with. The rich kid once told women to. The rich kid recently spoke

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.