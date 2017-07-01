Billionaire son Paddy Adenuga discloses the kind of woman he can never be with – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Billionaire son Paddy Adenuga discloses the kind of woman he can never be with
NAIJ.COM
Nigerian billionaire Mike Adenuga's popular son Paddy Adenuga has revealed the kind of woman he cannot stand. This is coming on the heels of calls for him to find a woman to settle down with. The rich kid once told women to. The rich kid recently spoke …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!