Bishop Hassan Kukah reveals the cause of Boko Haram insurgency in the North East

Posted on Jul 2, 2017

The Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Dr. Mathew Hassan Kukah has blamed the lack of public awareness and commitment on the side of all stakeholders involved in the control and management of the country are the causes of Boko Haram insurgency in the north east of Nigeria. He also expressed his belief that Boko Haram …

