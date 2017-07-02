Bishop Hassan Kukah reveals the cause of Boko Haram insurgency in the North East
The Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Dr. Mathew Hassan Kukah has blamed the lack of public awareness and commitment on the side of all stakeholders involved in the control and management of the country are the causes of Boko Haram insurgency in the north east of Nigeria. He also expressed his belief that Boko Haram …
The post Bishop Hassan Kukah reveals the cause of Boko Haram insurgency in the North East appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!